Lanceria Trading Down 9% This Week (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $581,526.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00087282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.91 or 0.07314624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,430.41 or 1.00323558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,971,252 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

