Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.09.

HMCBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.47 price objective (down previously from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

