-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Asana posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.67. 1,829,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $139.98.

Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

