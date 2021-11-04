Polyient Games Governance Token Price Tops $97.60 on Major Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $97.60 or 0.00159394 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $90,055.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00234908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

