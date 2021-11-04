Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto reported earnings per share of ($55.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Galecto by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Galecto by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 388,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,584. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. Galecto has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

