CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight Sells 2,570 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,584,345.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $465,708.88.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $493,674.24.

On Thursday, September 16th, Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 143,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,931. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $687.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 648,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 632,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 99,746 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,517,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

