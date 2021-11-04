SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. SPX updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.180-$2.270 EPS.

Shares of SPX stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,959. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92. SPX has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get SPX alerts:

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SPX worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.