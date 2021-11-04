Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

NYSE:TREC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trecora Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 1,795.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

