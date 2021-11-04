Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 350,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $411.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

