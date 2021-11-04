Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.950-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.30 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.23 billion.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,533. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

