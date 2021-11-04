10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $18.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,995. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.10. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 264,847 shares of company stock valued at $43,063,706 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 10x Genomics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.90% of 10x Genomics worth $847,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

