Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Price Target at $1,992.48

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,992.48.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG traded up $31.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,808.16. 222,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,170. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,854.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,664.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,220.20 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.