Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Target Price at $320.60

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $342.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.97. 487,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.89. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $183.01 and a twelve month high of $391.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,147,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.