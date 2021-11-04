Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.760-$0.800 EPS.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $6.59 on Thursday, reaching $179.56. 1,232,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,185. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $109.20 and a one year high of $179.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.08.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,580,685 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

