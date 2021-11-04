StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Announces Earnings Results

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

NYSE:SRT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 60,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. StarTek has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StarTek stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 1,861.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of StarTek worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research started coverage on StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

