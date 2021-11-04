CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Announces Earnings Results

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $13.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.00. 942,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,255. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.58 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $201.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.