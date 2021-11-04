Rotten Trading Up 11.6% This Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Rotten has a market cap of $336,426.74 and approximately $2,714.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 119,091,174 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

