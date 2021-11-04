Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,764,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,238,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $9.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 244,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.