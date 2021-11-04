Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Futu stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.92. Futu has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,549,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Futu by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 615,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Futu by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,990,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

