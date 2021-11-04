$269.57 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce $269.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.22 million and the highest is $318.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $761.90 million to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%.

DEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 177,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000.

DEN traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 793,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Denbury has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $90.70.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.