The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.27 Million

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Brokerages predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post sales of $77.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.74 million to $77.80 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $75.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $312.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.98 million to $313.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $339.47 million, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $339.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

The Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. 323,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

