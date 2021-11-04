Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 1,202,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,923. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74.

TBPH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

