Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

YELL traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $11.16. 3,643,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,586. Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Get Yellow alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yellow stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Yellow at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.