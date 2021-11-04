CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.29. 610,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,460. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

