Brokerages Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. EQT reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.37. 3,574,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,216. EQT has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in EQT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 434,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in EQT by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 170,450 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

