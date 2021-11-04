Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,506,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $193,902,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 42,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,184,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $150.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average is $134.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

