Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
SSMXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.23. 14,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,501. Sysmex has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Sysmex
Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.