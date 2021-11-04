Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

SSMXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.23. 14,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,501. Sysmex has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sysmex had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $725.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysmex will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

