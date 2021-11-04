Entain (ENT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Entain (LON: ENT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2021 – Entain was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Entain was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Entain had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/14/2021 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Entain stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,024 ($26.44). 1,060,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,967. Entain Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The stock has a market cap of £11.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,022.25.

Get Entain Plc alerts:

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.