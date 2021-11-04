Entain (ENT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Entain (LON: ENT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/27/2021 – Entain was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.
- 10/25/2021 – Entain had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 10/14/2021 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Entain stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,024 ($26.44). 1,060,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,967. Entain Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The stock has a market cap of £11.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,022.25.
In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23).
