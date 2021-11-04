Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta Sells 1,738 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Teradyne stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.59. 1,733,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,805. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average is $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.04 and a 52 week high of $147.90.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
Further Reading: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.