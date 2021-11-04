Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta Sells 1,738 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Teradyne stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.59. 1,733,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,805. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average is $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.04 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.