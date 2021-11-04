ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Sells $524,351.19 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $524,351.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $25,668,000.00.

Shares of TDUP stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.99. 1,173,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDUP. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $204,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 613,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after buying an additional 453,430 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 129.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 1,117,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.