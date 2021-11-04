Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.500-$7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.550 EPS.

CCK traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,946. Crown has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.80.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

