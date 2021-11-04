Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.61. 91,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $647,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,138,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anterix stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.75% of Anterix worth $84,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

