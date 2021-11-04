Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

Asensus Surgical stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 18,713,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,188. The stock has a market cap of $541.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.45. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.