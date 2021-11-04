$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. StarTek reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRT shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of StarTek stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. 60,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. StarTek has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in StarTek in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 17.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

