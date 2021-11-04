Analysts Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. BRP posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. BRP’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOOO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.29. 48,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,629. BRP has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BRP by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in BRP by 1.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

