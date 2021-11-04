ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ARX stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARX. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.23.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

