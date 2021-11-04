Livenodes (LNO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00091535 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000508 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 194.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001097 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

