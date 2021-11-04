Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VNDA traded down $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

