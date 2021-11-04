Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,349. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

