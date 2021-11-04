SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Issues Earnings Results

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.
Shares of SLR Investment stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 162,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,240. The firm has a market cap of $814.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $20.05.
SLRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.
About SLR Investment
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
