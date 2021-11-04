SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Issues Earnings Results

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 162,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,240. The firm has a market cap of $814.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLR Investment stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

