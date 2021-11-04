Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. Plains GP reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,039. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 28.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth $670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 91.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 354,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.