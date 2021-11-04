NOIA Network Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00239923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NOIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.