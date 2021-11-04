The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $531.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post $531.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $502.40 million and the highest is $567.90 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $430.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTW traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 833,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $717.95 million, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 2.33. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.