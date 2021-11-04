Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dell Technologies (DELL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) recently:

11/4/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Dell Technologies is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/12/2021 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/24/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Dell Technologies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

NYSE DELL traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,979,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

