Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 379,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,426. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

