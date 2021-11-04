Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.99 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Confluent as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.