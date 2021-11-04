Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MOD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 350,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,635. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $571.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 635.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.