Analysts Expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.28. North American Construction Group posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on NOA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

NOA stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $487.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

