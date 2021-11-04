Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON SOI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 262 ($3.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,795. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The stock has a market cap of £697.82 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 265.02.
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile
