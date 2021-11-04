Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SOI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 262 ($3.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,795. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The stock has a market cap of £697.82 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 265.02.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

