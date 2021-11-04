Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $507 million-$514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.14 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.28. 1,285,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $3,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 587,852 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,824 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

